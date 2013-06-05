UK will get treated to Samsung Galaxy S4 Active this summer

The Samsung Galaxy S4 Active will be coming to the UK this summer, so if you like the idea of the Galaxy S4 but feel it's just too fragile then you're in luck.

Samsung has confirmed that the UK will be treated to all three colour variants of the Galaxy S4 Active which have been lovingly-named Urban Grey, Dive Blue and Orange Flare - fancy.

There's currently no word on the S4 Active price, but if we were to take a guess we'd expect it to cost pretty much the same as the normal Galaxy S4.

Phone for you

High street retailer Phones4U has already come out and confirmed it will be stocking the Samsung Galaxy S4 Active, although there's no word on tariffs or which networks it will offer the rugged device on.

You can register your interest on its website if you fancy getting your hands on the dust- and water-proof S4 Active which features a 5-inch Full HD display, 1.9GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 8MP camera and Android Jelly Bean 4.2.2.

To get on-the-spot news, app tips and the full lowdown on Samsung's latest mobile announcements check out Samsung's

Your Mobile Life

on TechRadar.

Make sure you keep an eye out for our hands on Samsung Galaxy S4 Active review, which will be going up towards the end of this month after we check out the handset at Samsung's June 20 event in London.

Check out our Samsung Galaxy S4 Active hands-on: