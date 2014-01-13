Slew of KitKat-running LG handsets leak ahead of possible MWC 2014 unveiling

With CES 2014 out of the way, we're starting to get excited about the next big tech event of the year - MWC 2014 in Barcelona - and LG is one of the firms in line to launch new smartphones at the show.

Several LG handsets appear to have popped up on benchmark site HTML5Test, revealing Android 4.4 KitKat inside all of them.

The complete list of phones appearing on the site are; LG-D830, LS740, LG-D410, LG-D320, and LG-MS323.

A good sign

Only a handful of smartphones currently run the latest version of Google's operating, so it's good to see LG ploughing ahead with the new software (although we're expecting MWC 2014 to be pretty heavy on the KitKat phone front).

The LS740 ID has also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification site, suggesting the 4G handset is going through the final phases of testing before being launched on the Sprint network in the US.

Other rumours suggest that a LG G2 mini is on the cards, so we wonder if one of the five phones featured here could be the cut-down flagship.

LG is staying tight lipped on the topic, but TechRadar will be at MWC 2014 to bring you all the latest news as it breaks at the end of February.

Via AndroidAuthority