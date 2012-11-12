Sky Go for Android arrives on Jelly Bean before Christmas, One X first

Sky has confirmed to TechRadar that HTC One series phones on the will be getting Sky Go before Christmas, the first of a new wave of devices toting Android Jelly Bean to get an update.

The wait for Sky Go for Android on the latest version (4.1) has been a long one, but a pre-Christmas launch for the One X series is a nice surprise for Android owners.

"We expect to be able to launch into the HTC One series before Christmas," Sky told TechRadar.

"This is also our timeline for supporting the Jelly Bean operating system. We thank customers for their understanding and patience."

Sky Go for Nexus 7

Although there is no official word on any other devices toting Jelly Bean – we could see a roll out for the exciting group of Android tablets that include the popular Google Nexus 7.

Sky's thanks for patience is indicative that the satellite giant is aware of the desire for more widespread Android inclusion.

Sky Go is one of the more popular UK specific apps, giving subscribers to Sky access to the content they pay for (including sport and movies) through streaming.

The focus on iOS is understandable to a degree, given the volumes of Apple products and the fact that there are only a small group of screen resolutions and sizes to develop for.

But Android's increasing might within the mobile device market means that Sky cannot, and has not, ignored it – and the news that a first Jelly Bean device will now get Sky Go is a welcome one.