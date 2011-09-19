Samsung to seek iPhone 5 sales ban

Samsung looking to fire back on its home turf

The moment the next generation Apple iPhone 5 lands in Korea, Samsung will attempt to have it banned, a senior company executive is alleged to have said.

In the latest round of a tit-for-tat battle that is now set to be waged in Samsung's home country, the Korea Times is reporting that Samsung will seek an injunction to protect its 'wireless patents.'

The Samsung executive, who wished not to be named, is claimed to have said: "Just after the arrival of the iPhone 5 here, Samsung plans to take Apple to court here for its violation of Samsung's wireless technology related patents."

"For as long as Apple does not drop mobile telecommunications functions, it would be impossible for it to sell its i-branded products without using our patents.

"We will stick to a strong stance against Apple during the lingering legal fights.''

23 ongoing cases

Any filing of court proceedings would add to the 23 patent infringement cases currently underway between the two companies.

Apple has succeeded in gaining temporary injunctions against the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 in a number of countries, including Germany and Australia.

It alleges that the Galaxy Tab and smartphones like the Galaxy S2 have "blatantly copied" the iPad and the iPhone.

Samsung has issued a number of counter suits, but an attempt to get the iPhone 5 banned would certainly raise the stakes somewhat.

Apple, of course, is yet to even reveal its new iPhone. An announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

Link: Korea Times