Samsung is scooping up 95% of Android profits even without S4, says analyst

We're always a little sceptical about analyst claims (we'd advise you don your pair of scepti-goggles for this one) but the latest word is that 95 (well, 94.7) per cent of Android phone sales in Q1 have gone to the big Samsung.

If true, it's an impressive number. According to the calculations of Strategy Analytics, Android raked in $5.2bn (around £3.4bn/ AUS $5.2bn) for its global business, $5.1bn (around £3.3bn/ AUS $5.2) of which went straight to Samsung. Yowza.

LG was then in second place with a paltry 2.5 per cent of the sales share, while "others" took the remaining 2.7 per cent.

Strategy Analytics reckons that Samsung makes more profit from Android than Google itself, which could earn the South Korean phone company a lot of leverage in the future

Paranoid Android?

But with the likes of the HTC One making their 2013 appearance, competition is clearly rising, so now is not the time for Samsung to take its foot off the pedal.

Still, the Galaxy S4 will not doubt prove a big winner for Samsung's profits as we enter the second quarter, and could even push that number above 95.

New IDC figures have also given us a clearer idea of how the smartphone race is going, with good news for Windows Phone, which has rocketed into third place, but not-so-great news for BlackBerry.

