Samsung Galaxy K Zoom shoots for cameraphone glory

The Samsung Galaxy K Zoom has arrived and it's just as barmy as its predecessor, the Galaxy S4 Zoom.

In the quest for the perfect cameraphone Samsung has once again grabbed a compact snapper and mid-range mobile, fused them together and applied the "Zoom" tag to make it blatantly obvious what this device is all about.

The Galaxy K Zoom sports a 20.7MP 3 BSI CMOS sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and a telescopic 10x optical zoom on its rear.

That optical zoom allows you to get closer to your subject without suffering the decrease in resolution you get with the traditional digital zooms on smartphones.

The 10x optical zoom on the K Zoom

This is Samsung's second generation of camera-come-smartphone and the Galaxy K Zoom has grown in size - it measures 137.5 x 70.8 x 16.6(20.2)mm - although that's party due to its bumped up specs.

Not 1, not 2, but 6 cores!

You now get a 4.8-inch 1280 x 720 display (up from 4.3 inches), while under the hood Samsung has equipped the Galaxy K Zoom with a hexa-core processor. The S4 Zoom came with a paltry dual-core chip.

The hexa-core actually comprises of a 1.3GHz quad-core chip which is used during the heavy lifting processes such as image capture and editing, while a 1.7GHz dual-core chip takes over during more mundane tasks.

A whole lotta cores

You'll also find 2GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage Android 4.4 KitKat, 4G, NFC, a microSD slot and a 2430mAh battery crammed inside the Galaxy K Zoom.

We're yet to see a Samsung Galaxy K Zoom release date or price, but the Korean firm has confirmed it will be coming to the UK and other markets.

Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy K Zoom, as well as some hands-on footage: