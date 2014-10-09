Samsung Galaxy Ace 4 coming to the UK on October 17

Samsung has confirmed that its latest Ace is hitting UK stores on Friday October 17.

The Galaxy Ace 4 will be available from Samsung Experience Stores as well as select high street retailers including EE from that date, with O2 to follow.

Samsung hasn't confirmed the price but we'd expect it will come in at under £200. Don't get too excited though - with a 4.3-inch 480 x 800 Super AMOLED display, 1.2GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM this is mid-range at best and there's stiff competition in that segment of the market from the likes of the Moto G (2014). Still, we were fairly impressed by the Galaxy Ace 3 and this is a modest upgrade over that.

Rounding out the specs there's 8GB of built-in storage, a microSD card slot, a 1900 mAh battery, a 5MP main camera and a VGA front-facing snapper. The Ace 4 runs Android 4.4 KitKat and supports 4G.

That last point could be its ace in the hole, as many lower price phones are still stuck on 3G. Whether that will be enough for it to stand out remains to be seen, but if you fancy taking the plunge you've only got around a week to wait.