Samsung Ativ S price revealed in pre-order listing

The first pre-order page for the Samsung Ativ S has popped up in the UK, with the online retailer asking for £479.99 (around $770/AU$750) in return for the Korean firm's flagship Windows Phone 8 smartphone.

Update: Handtec has just amended its pricing for the Samsung Ativ S, with its pre-order page now saying £431.99 (around $700/AU$675) - making it a more attractive proposition. Thanks to tfawcett for pointing this out!

Unveiled at IFA 2012 in Berlin, the Ativ S joins the likes of the HTC Windows Phone 8X and Nokia Lumia 920 at the top of Microsoft's new pile of handsets.

Online retailer Handtec has the Ativ S listed on its site for pre-order, and as well as being upfront about the potential price of Samsung's handset, it also reckons stock will arrive in the first week of November.

Bang for you buck?

Now that's a pretty safe bet, as we expect all the Windows Phone 8 smartphones to go on sale around this time, but back to that £431.99 price tag – is it worth it?

Well for your money you'll be getting a huge 4.8-inch, 720p Super AMOLED HD – which is the same size as you find on the Samsung Galaxy S3.

Under the hood you'll find a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage plus a couple of cameras - an 8MP offering round the back, while the front sports a 2MP sensor.

So while the Samsung Ativ S is by no means cheap, it's pretty much the Windows Phone 8 equivalent to the Android-toting Galaxy S3 - so perhaps the claimed price is not all that shocking.

From Handtec via UnwiredView