Samsung admits the Galaxy S6 has a major problem

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge are fine devices, but it appears certain handsets are experiencing performance problems, which looks like it's down to how the smartphones are mismanaging RAM.

It's not the amount of RAM that's the issue, as both devices come with a hefty 3GB of the stuff, but it looks like that 3GB is filling up quickly, causing some applications to close.

When apps are used, they store information in the device's RAM for quick access – and when that information is no longer needed it should be purged from the RAM, letting information from other apps and services use the space.

Bad shepherd

With Android phones, the apps you use regularly will remain in RAM, while unused apps will be removed. It looks like the issue is that the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge are having trouble clearing the RAM, causing it to fill up.

Thankfully Samsung appears to be aware of the bug and is working on a number of 'micro-updates' to solve the problem.

Samsung Mobile UK posted on Facebook: "Micro-updates are in the process of being rolled out to correct issues relating to device performance and stability... Keep checking for these on your device via Settings > About device > Software update > Update now".

Despite this issue, we still think the Samsung Galaxy S6 is the best phone in the world

Via Talk Android