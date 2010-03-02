Nokia finally unveils the new C5 phone

After giving the most boringly obvious clue in the world, Nokia has debuted the new C5 at CeBit.

The phone is the first in the new C-Series from Nokia, which seems to be the budget smartphone range from the Finns.

The C5 will run Symbian S60 3rd edition, which means it just falls into the category of smartphone.

This is impressive when you consider that it only costs €135 (£120) unsubsidised, with a decent feature set behind.

Granted, the screen is only a 2.2-inch display, but there's a 3.2MP camera, GPS for the free Ovi Maps navigation tool as well as a 2GB memory card in the box.

Space for Facebook

Nokia has also upgraded the phonebook for the C5 as well - now you're able to see friends' Facebook status updates as well as using Ovi Maps to add your location to the social network.

Other little features include a 3.5mm headphone jack (with TV out as well to port content to a larger screen) and up to 26 days standby time, according to Nokia.

The fact S60 is being ported to lower end phones shows that Nokia is gradually phasing out S40 in favour of a more high-powered OS - highlighting the smartphone revolution that's coming.

The phone has a UK release date for Q2 2010, so not long if you want to get your grubby mitts on it.

