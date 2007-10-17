Trending
 

O2: Lack of iPhone 3G 'not a problem'

EDGE is good enough; Wi-Fi will be used most anyway

Apple has been widely criticised for the lack of 3G in the Apple iPhone, but now O2 says that the EDGE network is good enough to give a "great experience" for Apple iPhone users in the UK.

An O2 insider we spoke to this morning said the lack of 3G in the Apple iPhone was unlikely to be a major problem for most users. "Most of our Apple iPhone customers will do most of their mobile internet business over Wi-Fi," the O2 employee told Tech.co.uk.

"Our deal with The Cloud means that Apple iPhone users - who are likely to have Wi-Fi connectivity at home and at work already - will have access to free Wi-Fi at 7,500 hotspots across the country." The Cloud asks you for your phone number when you first log on at a hotspot and then subsequently recognises your phone whenever you walk into another hotspot.

"Great experience"

He added that using the EDGE network will still give a "great experience" when doing less data-heavy web browsing, such as checking the news or doing a Google search.

Around 30 per cent of the UK population - primarily in urban areas where data traffic is proven to be the highest - will have EDGE coverage at the the time of the Apple iPhone launch, and the network will be extending further with time.

O2 wouldn't comment on whether selling future 3G-equipped versions of the Apple iPhone was included in its deal with Apple, just that the two firms had signed a "multi-year deal".

