The best LG G5 deals in 2018

If you're looking for the UK's best LG G5 deals you've come to the right place! Now's a great time to get a cheap mobile phone deal, especially now that retailers have made way for 2018's phones and the LG G6.

Every month we all of the best LG G5 prices on this page. Below, you'll find a super useful comparison chart which lists all of the UK LG G5 deals - use the filters to narrow down the results to find your perfect deal.

The LG G5 is now only available to buy SIM free upfront - you can see the latest and best prices in our comparison chart below. Grab one of our cheap 30-day or 12 month SIM only deals to go with it. And if you still need some convincing, you can check out our summary of the LG G5 review at the bottom of the page.

Techradar's LG G5 review highlights

We liked

The performance of the LG G5 is super slick. The Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM shine - making everything from emails to gaming quick and easy.

We're also fans of the QHD display, which at 5.3 inches is excellent for a Netflix binge or a gaming session - although it's not quite as good as Samsung's Super AMOLED offering.

The dual cameras on the rear on the G5 are also a great addition - with the 8MP wide angle lens a genuinely useful feature which is easy to use and capable of producing impressive shots. The 16MP snapper isn't all that bad either - and even on auto mode it can take the odd photographic gem.

Then there's the modular aspect of the G5 - an area we're properly excited about, but one that currently feels very much under developed. The technology has to start somewhere, but the somewhat pricey Cam Plus and Hi-Fi Plus modules don't exactly excite.

The hope is that third party developers will produce some really awesome modules in the next year to further enhance the LG G5. For the moment though, you'll be taking a punt on whether this will happen if you opt for the G5 now.

We disliked

Our main sticking point with the LG G5 is its battery life. Having used the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, the G5 just can't compete and that's a real shame.

It all too often found itself running low as we left work, and dying completely shortly after getting home - which means a top up part way through the day is a must for anyone who sees themselves as a moderate or heavy user.

The always-on display is a useful addition, and one-ups Samsung's offering by showing all notifications, but it's too dim. Although, with the G5's suspicious power drain when idle we fear raising the brightness of this with a firmware update will only hamper battery life further.

It's good to see LG finally embracing a full metal body for its flagship smartphone, but the thick layer of primer/paint mix does take the premium shine off the handset. It doesn't feel as accomplished as the Galaxy S7, HTC One M9 or iPhone 6S in the hand - and that's a real shame.

Verdict

The LG G5 is a bit of a funny one. It's giving us a glimpse of the future thanks to the modular setup, but its true potential is currently unrealized, and things could stay that way for a while as we wait for exciting, new modules to appear.

Where does that leave us then? There's still a well built handset with a premium design - although not as premium as its competitors - a huge amount of power and a smart dual camera setup on the rear.

It's not like there's a shortage of features then, but somehow the G5 doesn't quite feel complete. There's nothing inherently wrong, the battery could be better, but it's lacking that final layer of finesse to pull everything together into a tidy package.

If you're in the market for a new flagship Android phone then the Galaxy S7 still delivers the best all-round experience, but for those looking for something a little bit different the LG G5 offers a few party pieces to keep things interesting.

First reviewed: April 2016