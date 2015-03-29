HTC One E9+ unveiled with confusing spec line up

The HTC One E9+ is official, as a full product page for the handset has appeared on the Taiwanese firm's Chinese website, but there is some confusion over what's on offer here.

You'll find a 5.5-inch display on the One E9+, but while the spec sheet quotes a full HD resolution, scroll down the page and HTC is boasting about a QHD, 534ppi screen.

If true this 2K offering would beat the full HD panel on the firm's flagship One M9, while round the back a 20MP camera is contradicted in the spec sheet again which has it down as a 13MP lens.

What is certain though is the Ultrapixel front facing camera, HTC's updated BoomSound speakers with Dolby Audio and the new metal design language - all features borrowed from the One M9.

In terms of power the One E9+ is rocking an octa-core MediaTek processor and 2GB of RAM, while 16GB of internal storage is backed up by a microSD slot supporting cards up to 128GB in size.

There's currently no word on an HTC One E9+ release date or price, and there's always the chance the handset will not make it out of Asia.

We have contacted HTC for more information and clarification on the specs, so check back here later to find out what it says.

Via Engadget