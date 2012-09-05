HTC is 'best positioned to challenge Apple and Samsung'

HTC reckons it's best positioned in the smartphone market to take on the might of Apple and Samsung and become the third big player in the industry.

Speaking at a special HTC Frequencies event in New York, with TechRadar in attendance, Jason Mackenzie, President of HTC Global Sales and Marketing explained that the industry needs choice, something which the Taiwanese firm can offer consumers.

Mackenzie said: "Consumers want choice, a world where you only have Apple and Samsung is not a good world or a good for the smartphone ecosystem.

"A strong challenge is required, and HTC is the best positioned company to challenge the competition."

Reasons to be optimistic

HTC believes it has the right products, carrier support, consumer fan base and ability to change, providing more than enough reason to be optimistic on the company's prospects.

"HTC still remains profitable, we're still very optimistic and don't get stressed over what you read, stuff is not that bad" Mackenzie summarised, as he looked to put to bed the negative press surrounding the manufacturer's fortunes over the past 6-9 months.

We'll see what HTC has up its sleeve on September 19, as it has organised a special event in which we expect to see the firm's line up of Windows Phone 8 handsets.

