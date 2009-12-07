HTC Hero sequel - Legend - coming Q1 2010?

Right on cue, HTC's 2010 roadmap appears to have been leaked for 2010, showing off a slew of new Windows Mobile- and Android-powered phones.

While there are five Google powered devices, the headline grabbing one appears to be the Legend, which looks to be the sequel to the Hero, albeit it with minimal upgrades - the main one being the trackball being dropped for a trackpad.

It will also be encased in metal, rather than the Teflon-coated plastic number surrounding the Hero. The tipster of all these announcements, over on XDA Developers Forum, has stated that this will be arriving in March 2010.

The other 'headline' device is the HTC Bravo, also running on the Android OS, but will have an HD2-matching spec list of a 1GHz Snapdragon processor, 256MG Ram and the latest 2.1 version of Android.

Dousing the rumours of Passion

This has previously been dubbed the Passion / Dragon by internet rumours, and has apparently been seen in the 'flesh' recently.

Other top handsets from the line up, which also includes three Windows Mobile phones, are the Photon, a WinMo device with a 3.2-inch capacitive screen and 600MHZ processor, and the Salsa, a full QWERTY device running Android and a 3.2MP camera.

The rest of the Android phones are the Tide and Buzz, with the remaining WinMo phones the Trophy and the Tera.

However, we should put a slight caveat here - either this the genuine roadmap, leaked out by a chap with a dodgy scanner, or it's a very long-winded scam, which seems possible given some of the odd spelling mistakes on 'official' HTC literature.

For the full list, head on over to the XDA Developers Forum, and have a good click through the pictures and specs on offer.