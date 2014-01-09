HTC Desire 601 touches down in UK with 4G at an affordable price

If you're looking for a 4G phone which doesn't cost the earth you may want to check out the HTC Desire 601 which has just touched down in the UK.

Rocking 4.5-inch qHD display, 1.4GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and a 5MP rear camera it's hardly going to set the world alight - but it's the inclusion of 4G which is of real interest.

There are very few 4G enabled smartphones currently on the market which are reasonably priced, but you can now add the Desire 601 to that line up.

Full of HTC

You also get Android 4.2.2 on board, which has been covered in HTC's Sense 5.0 overlay, providing you with an excellent user interface including the firm's BlinkFeed offering as well as HTC Zoe with video highlights and BoomSound speakers.

Update: The Desire 601 can be picked up for £239.99 on PAYG, or for free on two year contracts starting at £17.00 per month. There's no charger in the box though - so make sure you've got one at home.

O2 has an exclusive deal on the Desire 601, so if you're on any other network you'll either need to switch to the bubbly carrier or look at other handsets.