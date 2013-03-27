HTC apparently wants its J Butterfly to sprout a follow-up

HTC may soon adopt the attitude of "it worked once, why not do it again?" when it comes to a future phone, according to a report this week.

Focus Taiwan reported Monday that Ben Ho, chief marketing officer at HTC, said that the J Butterfly, considered the first phone with a 5-inch Full HD display, was met with such success, a follow-up is in order.

Apparently the new device will launch under the Butterfly brand name, though Ho didn't go into details about when a successor would arrive.

"We have no plans for the time being to change the name of this series," he said.

Broader launch?

The Butterfly first spread its wings in Japan, but was later launched in Taiwan and then the U.S., where it was re-dubbed the Droid DNA.

It sounds as though HTC's plan is to capitalize on demand for 5-inch phones with a second-gen Butterfly, though it's unclear where that demand is coming from.

Of course, there is the One to contend with, a device that's supposed to launch in the U.K. this week and the U.S. next month. HTC has said the One will be its only flagship phone this year, though there's certainly room for other phones to make the grade.

If another Butterfly is in the works, perhaps it will head to Verizon in the States: Big Red is the only major U.S. carrier not onboard with the One.

And if rumored supply issues cripple the One's release, perhaps HTC will want something waiting to swoop in and save the day.