Steam iOS and Android app now available

Keep up with the game world on the go

The iOS and Android apps for online game service Steam are available now, for free.

After going through a swift beta process, Valve's Steam Mobile app is in full swing in the Android Market and App Store.

Less than a week ago, gamers were encouraged to download the Steam Mobile beta app, and hope that they would be sent an invite after attempting to log in. Now it's wide open for anyone to use.

Taking its cues from the desktop computer version, the app is divided into three main sections – Community, Store and News.

Users will be able to keep tabs on what their "Steam friends" are playing and continue "Steam chats" away from their computer. Perfect for a spot of friendly flaming on the bus to work.

Pocket purchasing

The store is also available for virtually browsing Steam's catalogue of games, adding them to a wish list or buying them to download later.

If you were hoping for games, though, we're afraid you're out of luck, as the app is very much just a companion to the desktop game service. However, as the current app was the result of user demand, it could eventually lead there.

Valve's president and co-founder Gabe Newell claims that Steam users have been clamouring for the new app, saying: "Mobile is changing the way people interact, play games and consume media, and the Steam app is part of our commitment to meet customer demands and expand the service functionality of Steam to make it richer and more accessible for everyone."

From Steam via joystiq