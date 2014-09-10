Dear Apple: why can't we have an iPhone 6S?

NO NO NO I do not want

It says a lot that Apple's catchphrase for the new iPhone 6 is "bigger than bigger."

The company has very obviously abandoned the rationale behind the shift in screen size for the iPhone 5, as outlined in its thumbs advert, where the display was dictated by a typical digit being able to reach every corner.

In galloping towards the point where a great many profits are now said to lie, it's also abandoned anyone who might want a smartphone that can't also double as a tea tray. In short: the small iPhone is now dead.

I always liked the original iPhone and its successors. They felt good in the hand and fitted sensibly in the pocket.

The iPhone 5, though, always felt a little bit too big. On finally owning a 5S, it's never gelled with me the same way that my iPhone 4S did.

Immediately, I recognised I'd never quite be able to mimic Apple's thumbs video without breaking and resetting my own thumbs in a manner that would almost definitely invalidate my warranty.

I drop big things

And while I admit to sometimes liking the extra screen space the iPhone 5 provided, I'm not sure for me it was worth the compromise of the phone becoming less comfortable and generally usable.

And then I bought a Nexus 4. It was even worse. Although I could still just reach each screen corner when using the device one-handed, doing so required the kind of hand gymnastics that typically result in a device with an expensive glass screen tumbling on to a hard surface, and then sadly looking upwards and weeping in a quiet voice "repair me."

I shuddered at the thought of Apple following suit, and then over the past six months, it became very apparent Apple was going to do exactly that.

Plus infinity

So now we've seen the company unveil the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus, or as I'd have it, the iPhone 6 Plus and the iPhone 6 Plus Plus.

They're beautiful devices, with a case design that's the first to beat the original iPhone's. They look like they'll be comfortable to hold, at odds with the jagged industrial minimalism of their predecessors.

Beyond extra pixels, the display tech is boosted with wider viewing angles. The FaceTime camera is vastly improved.

There's a new A8 chip with M8 co-processor for enhanced gaming (and I do like my iOS gaming). It's all great - apart from the physical dimensions of the new devices.

I'm not alone. Although I'm seeing plenty of people enthusing "At last!" about bigger iPhones, which fit in their bear-sized man-paws or cater to their two-handed delight, I'm also seeing just as many people disappointed that Apple's ceding the smaller smartphone market to Android.

Yes, the 5S is still in the line-up, but it's dead technology and will vanish entirely in two years. For those of us who like smaller phones, and anyone who has smaller hands and won't be able to easily use the larger new iPhones, Apple's left them with nowhere to go regarding iOS.

Attempting to paper over the cracks with the embarrassingly awful Reachability system smacks of the same kind of desperation we saw from Samsung with its laughable S5 one-handed mode.

What I'd love to see is an iPhone 6S, with the S standing for small. Give me the same case design and the A8 chip. Give me the improved display and FaceTime camera.

Even give me the same price-tag - I'd happily pay it, as I'm sure would many others. Instead, I'll be wrapping my 5S in some kind of bullet-proof protective casing, extending its life for as long as possible, and hoping Apple will marvel everyone by releasing a smaller iPhone 7 next year - but I won't hold my breath for that.