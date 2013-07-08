Are these the front and back panels of the heroic Moto X?

Motorola still hasn't shown off its next flagship, the Moto X, but the Android phone's front and back panels appear to have surfaced in a good ol' fashioned leak anyway.

Shots of the Moto X's detached face and backside appeared on G for Games, which hollered out that the Moto X is "a new concept" for a smartphone.

The Moto X is expected to kickstart a new era for Motorola under Google with unprecedented levels of customization, though so far we've only heard word of cosmetic customization and not the ability to mix and match internal specs or software.

Those looking for it on Thursday may be disappointed however, as AllThingsD reported an event being held by Motorola adviser Guy Kawasaki that day is a private affair and not meant to herald the debut of the new flagship.

Have it your way

The Moto X has been called "the first smartphone you can design yourself," though again it's not yet confirmed just what that means.

Kawasaki previously suggested that you can customize the Moto X like a classic Porsche, and a pouring of information from last week suggested consumers will be able to choose from a palate of colors as well as have engravings carved on the back.

The panels shown off in these leaks are reportedly all for the Moto X, despite the two front panels - white and black - looking somewhat different. The logo appears on the black one, for example, but not on the white.

The back panel (below) appears to be made of a soft, rubbery material, though that may turn out to be a customizable feature of the Moto X.

Image credit: G for Games

Motorola's hero

If there's one thing that's not customizable on the Moto X, it may be the device's specs; a previous leak suggested that it will sport a 1.7GHz dual core MSM8960 Pro chip, a 720p display, 2GB of memory, 16GB of storage, 10- and 2-megapixel back and front cameras, and Android 4.2.2.

The back appears to be made of a soft material

The Moto X was previously referred to as the Motorola X Phone, but Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside revealed its real name in May.

That's when he called it Motorola's next "hero" phone, adding to the belief that the Moto X will be a major milestone for the company and its Google overlords.

Via Know Your Mobile