Opera releases new browser specially built for gamers

Opera has released a new version of its web browser specially designed for gamers. Opera GX includes a raft of features tailored to game fans, including Twitch integration, optimization tools and Razer Chroma-style customizable colors.

Opera teased the new browser in May with a rather cryptic announcement that it was working on "a new and special version of our browser made with those of you who play games in mind".

The wait is now over, and an early access version of Opera GX is available to download and try for yourself.

The browser's default homepage is something called GX Corner, which gathers deals on games from different retailers and includes a news feed with top gaming-related headlines from various sources (including TechRadar).

Play on

Opera GX also includes tools for limiting the system resources used by your browser, so you can keep it running in the background while you stream without it having a detrimental effect on your frame rate.

You can limit both RAM and CPU usage, but the browser will prioritize maintaining a stable stream over sticking to hard limits. Meanwhile, a built-in Twitch sidebar lets you watch streams and receive notifications while you browse.

Image credit: The Opera Foundation (Image: © Opera)

Some of Opera GX's features are just fun, including science fiction style in-browser sound effects created by acclaimed sound designer Rubén Rincón, a choice of accent colors, and a set of space-themed wallpapers.

It's not all about playtime, though – Opera GX also includes the best privacy features from the company's main browser, including one-click ad-blocking and a built-in cryptocurrency wallet. You can also use My Flow to share links, pictures and videos securely between devices, and clear your browser history any time with the click of a button.

You might not use all of its gamer-centric features, but Opera GX is a solid browser underneath all of the bells and whistles, and a perfectly reasonable choice if you prioritize privacy and like the idea of a browser that sounds like a spaceship.