OnePlus Nord 3 could have a massive screen and incredibly fast charging

We haven’t heard much about the OnePlus Nord 3 yet, but a new specs leak suggests that it could be a significant upgrade on the OnePlus Nord 2, with the highlight being 150W charging.

That’s according to leaker Digital Chat Station posting on Weibo (a Chinese social network). For reference, the Nord 2 offers 65W charging, which is already pretty speedy, and even the OnePlus 10 Pro tops out at 80W, so for the Nord 3 to have almost twice as much charging power as OnePlus’s latest flagship would be odd but not impossible.

The leaker also claims that this phone has a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2412 screen, making for a much larger display than the 6.43-inch one on the OnePlus Nord 2.

Other listed specs include the upper mid-range Dimensity 8100 chipset, 12GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a 16MP front camera, and a triple-lens rear camera, with 50MP, 8MP and 2MP sensors.

For the most part then that all sounds impressive, especially for a mid-range phone, though being a leak we’d take this with a pinch of salt. There’s also the possibility that these specs are right but that the phone in question is something other than the OnePlus Nord 3, as the source doesn’t mention the phone by name.

But the mid-range chipset would fit with the Nord range, and the camera specs and battery size are in line with the OnePlus Nord 2, so the Nord 3 is our best guess, especially as that phone is expected to land in the next few months.

Analysis: a 150W phone is definitely coming

Whether this phone is the OnePlus Nord 3 or not and whether all of the specs above are accurate or not, one thing we’re sure of is that OnePlus is making a phone with 150W charging, as the company itself has said so.

In fact, the company has also said that it will be launching a phone with a Dimensity 8100 chipset, so that detail is likely also accurate (though it’s possible that OnePlus is talking about two different phones).

The 150W phone is set to land in April, May, or June, so it makes sense that the rest of the specs would be starting to leak too. And with OnePlus’ habit of revealing details of its handsets well ahead of launch, there’s a good chance we’ll learn a whole lot more about the Nord 3 – or whatever this is – very soon.

