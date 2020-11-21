OnePlus 8T is £100 cheaper in the Black Friday deals, despite being only a month old

The OnePlus 8T is only a few months old, and the phone has already solidified its position in our ranking of the very best smartphones. Today, you're able to get the phone even cheaper than before with a £100 discount on both storage variants.

Why should you consider this as your next smartphone? We said in our review, "OnePlus is offering much of what you’ll get on the best devices from rival brands while undercutting those rivals on price, and it makes for another compelling release from the brand".

The deal you see below is running until December 3, but if you're desperate to get the latest from OnePlus at this cheaper price then you should buy it soon as there's no gurantee stock won't sell out.

OnePlus 8T 8GB/128GB: was £549 now £449 at John Lewis (save £100)

The OnePlus 8T is only a couple of months old, which makes this £100 saving even better. You get a premium handset with plenty of power, big screen and 5G for the lowest price it's ever been. Available until December 3

OnePlus 8T 12GB/256GB: was £649 now £549 at John Lewis (save £100)

Want to double your storage and get more RAM on your OnePlus 8T? You'll have to spend an extra £100, but the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has been dropped down to £549 for the very first time. Available until December 3

Other OnePlus phone deals this Black Friday

It's not just the OnePlus 8T that John Lewis has discounted. Both the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 Pro have had significant discounts with the latter dropping by £150 in price.

That's a fantastic deal for a handset that was only unveiled earlier this year, and it's still one of our absolute favourite smartphones you can buy right now.

OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB/128GB: was £799 now £649 at John Lewis (save £150)

A big saving of £150 here on the sizable OnePlus 8 Pro. This 5G-enabled flagship has a 6.78-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Available until December 3

OnePlus 8 Pro 12GB/256GB: was £899 now £749 at John Lewis (save £150)

A big saving of £150 here on the top variant of the sizable OnePlus 8 Pro. This 5G-enabled flagship has a 6.78-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12GB of RAM and plenty of storage with 256GB inside. Available until December 3