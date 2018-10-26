OnePlus 6T specs leaked in full alongside marketing images

We seemingly now know just about everything about the OnePlus 6T, despite it not having been announced yet, and today a full specs leak should fill in any gaps – assuming it’s accurate.

The leak, shared by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, says that the OnePlus 6T has a 6.4-inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

It also apparently has a 16MP f/1.7 and 20MP f/1.7 camera pairing on the back, with optical image stabilization (OIS), though it’s not clear whether one or both lenses have OIS. There’s also supposedly a 20MP f/1.7 camera on the front.

Unsurprisingly it’s said to use a Snapdragon 845 chipset, along with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. There’s supposedly a 3,700mAh battery, with the OnePlus 6T said to run Android 9 Pie and have dimensions of 157.5 x 74.9 x 8.2mm and a weight of 180g.

Thanks to the tiny teardrop notch, the phone supposedly has an 86% screen-to-body ratio, and its display is apparently protected by Gorilla Glass 6.

We’ve heard most of this before, with the only real difference here being the camera aperture, as an earlier leak put the rear cameras at f/2.0.

Image 1 of 5 A look at the OnePlus 6T's in-screen scanner. Credit: Ishan Agarwal / Mr Gizmo Image 2 of 5 The OnePlus 6T apparently has an 86% screen-to-body ratio. Credit: Ishan Agarwal / Mr Gizmo Image 3 of 5 This is seemingly the back of the 6T. Credit: Ishan Agarwal / Mr Gizmo Image 4 of 5 The 6T supposedly has a 20MP front camera. Credit: Ishan Agarwal / Mr Gizmo Image 5 of 5 And there's seemingly a dual-lens camera on the back. Credit: Ishan Agarwal / Mr Gizmo

See the 6T in action

As well as the specs, the same source has also provided what appear to be official marketing images of the OnePlus 6T. The design looks identical to previous leaked shots, but these give us more of a real-world look at it.

You can see the teardrop notch, the otherwise almost all-screen front and the likely glass back, along with examples of people using the in-screen fingerprint scanner, the camera, and making a video call.

As ever this information could be wrong, but the images look convincing and the specs mostly line up with other leaks, so with the OnePlus 6T so close to launch they’re probably more or less accurate.

Via GSMArena