The best look yet at the OnePlus 6T

We’re just days away from the October 29 launch of the OnePlus 6T but one retailer seemingly couldn’t wait, as the phone has already appeared on its site complete with new images and a complete specs list.

The retailer in question is Otto (a German store) and while the listing seems to have been removed, WinFuture and a blogger known as Caschy were able to grab all the details first.

You can see the new photos below and they match up with what we’ve seen before, showing a teardrop notch and a tiny bezel below the screen, while on the fairly plain back there’s a dual-lens camera.

As for the specs, the listing stated that the OnePlus 6T has a 6.4-inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 402 pixels per inch, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a Snapdragon 845 chipset clocked at 2.8GHz.

The rear camera supposedly consists of both a 16MP f/2.0 lens and a 20MP f/2.0 one, though there are no details on what each lens is used for. Then on the front there’s said to be a 16MP single-lens camera.

Image 1 of 2 The OnePlus 6T is shaping up to be an all-screen flagship. Credit: Caschy / Otto Image 2 of 2 You can't see the fingerprint scanner because it's built into the screen. Credit: Caschy / Otto

A big battery and a higher price

There’s also apparently a 3,700mAh battery and a microSD card slot, with the OnePlus 6T said to come in Midnight Black and Mirror Black shades, and sport dimensions of 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2mm and a weight of 185g.

This all broadly lines up with what we’ve heard before, so there’s a good chance that it’s more or less accurate, but as ever we’d take it with a pinch of salt.

Finally, the listing includes a price, with the OnePlus 6T said to retail for 579 euros, which amounts to around $660 / £510 / AU$935.

We wouldn’t expect the price to be an exact conversion, but the OnePlus 6 starts at 519 euros in Germany, which suggests the OnePlus 6T will be more expensive than that $529 / £469 (around AU$840) phone. A higher price is no surprise though, as even OnePlus itself has said the 6T will be more expensive.