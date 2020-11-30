Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti almost catches the AMD Radeon RX 6800 in leaked benchmarks

The rumored Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti has made an appearance in the official Geekbench OpenCL benchmark charts, which shows it’ll come close to matching the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 6800.

The leaked OpenCL benchmarks, which have appeared just days before Nvidia is expected to officially unveil the mid-range Ampere GPU, list the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti with a score of 124,737.

As expected, that’s faster than the RTX 2080 Super, and just 0.6% slower than the Radeon RX 6800, which scored 125,525 in the same tests.

That marginal difference between the two GPUs is particularly impressive when you consider the rumored price difference between the two cards; the AMD Radeon RX 6800 retails for $549, while the RTX 3060 Ti is expected to cost $700.

These Geekbench scores also show that the RTX 3060 Ti is roughly 5% slower than the $499 Nvidia RTX 3070.

This matches up to what we’ve seen in previous RTX 3060 Ti leaks. Official in-house benchmarks obtained by Videocardz showed that the the RTX 3060 Ti delivered an average 5.5% performance uplift over the RTX 2080 Super, and outperformed the RTX 2060 Super by up to 80%.

While official specifications of the RTX 3060 Ti haven't yet been confirmed, rumors suggest the GPU will feature the same 8GB GDDR6 memory as the RTX 2080 Super, 4,864 CUDA cores, base clock speeds of 1,410Mhz and a boost clock of 1,665MHz, which means it should deliver 16.2 TFLOPs of performance.

Nvidia is expected to officially launch the RTX 3060 Ti on December 2, with the first Founders Edition reviews set to go live tomorrow.

Via: Videocardz