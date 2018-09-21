Nokia 9 or Nokia 7.1 Plus could land on October 4

HMD Global – the company behind the recent Nokia phones – is holding an event on October 4 where it’s set to announce a new smartphone.

We know this because we've got an invite and it reads that the event will be used to “welcome the latest addition to the Nokia smartphone family," so there’s no doubt that we’ll get a new Nokia-branded handset there, what remains in question though is which one.

The invitation doesn’t contain any clues, but there are two obvious candidates, namely the Nokia 9 and the Nokia 7.1 Plus, as both these phones have been rumored.

There's not long to wait for the next Nokia phone. Credit: Pocket Lint

Flagship or mid-range?

Of those the Nokia 9 is the most exciting option. This is a rumored flagship which is said to have a curved OLED screen, four or five cameras in total (split between the front and back), an iris scanner and a Snapdragon 845 chipset.

In other words it sounds like it could be the first ‘true’ Nokia flagship in a long time, since the Nokia 8 Sirocco was let down by a dated chipset.

However, exciting as that possibility is the Nokia 7.1 Plus is probably more likely to be revealed, as that has been leaked recently, whereas news has been quiet on the Nokia 9 lately.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus is rumored to have a Snapdragon 710 chipset, up to 6GB of RAM, a dual-lens rear camera and a Full HD+ screen, which would put it in the upper mid-range. Of course, if the price is right it could still be an exciting handset.

We’ll let you know exactly what actually is announced as soon as we find out on October 4.

Via GSMArena