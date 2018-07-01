The best Nokia 6 deals and prices in July 2018

Editor's pick Limited Time Offer Nokia 6 Network: ID

250 mins

Unlimited texts

1GB data Free upfront £16.99 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse

2017 was a busy year for Nokia. As if the re-release of the nostalgia-fuelled Nokia 3310 wasn't enough, the Finnish manufacturer launched three brand new mobiles in the February and its best ever in the summer.

First came the Nokia 3 - the brand's budget friendly Snake-less smartphone - quickly followed by the more premium Nokia 6. It's got a sleek metallic build, runs off a bloatware-free Android 7 Nougat and is one of the cheapest 'proper' mobile phones on the market. Then followed the cheaper Nokia 5 and most expensive in the range Nokia 8.

TechRadar will help you source the best deal possible for your new Nokia 6. Our price comparison tool takes in prices from all the biggest retailers and resellers so that you can be assured the cheapest price - no matter if you need a contract deal or just the handset to team up with a bargain SIM only deal.

Contracts Sim Only Showing 5 of 73 deals ? Sort By Recommended Nokia 6 1 250 mins Unlimited texts 1GB data Free upfront £16.99 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Nokia 6 2 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data Free upfront £18 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Learn More Nokia 6 3 500 mins Unlimited texts 2GB data Free upfront £18.99 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Nokia 6 4 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £29.99 upfront £18 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Nokia 6 5 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £49.99 upfront £15 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Load more deals

SIM free Nokia 6 prices

The Nokia 6 compares very favourably to other cheap handsets on the SIM-free phone scene. At less than £200 from Carphone Warehouse, it's better value than the likes of the iPhone SE and LG G5 to buy outright, but pricier than the contents of Motorola's bargain basement (i.e. Moto G5, G4 Plus, etc). Consider that you can grab a standalone SIM card for less than a fiver a month and a little bit of fancy footwork could get you a brilliant price overall.

Nokia 6 review in brief

Premium - yet affordable - Android phone from Nokia

Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Rear camera: 16MP | Weight: 169g | OS: Android 7 Nougat | RAM: 3/4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3000mAh

Beautiful metallic build

Full HD display

Attractive price point

Performance doesn't impress

Solid specs. Full HD display. Premium metal casing. And all for a very affordable price. There isn't much not to like about the Nokia 6. And possibly its best feature is the way it runs from the stock Android 7 interface, making it an absolute doddle to use.

For this budget, it's never going to match the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 for pure processing power, but you can always pay a little more for the Arte version if you think you'll need more RAM.

Read TechRadar's full Nokia 6 review