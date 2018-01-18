Nokia's big smartphone comeback story may continue at MWC 2018 next month

The Nokia phone brand looks to be plotting big phone announcements for MWC 2018 next month, right alongside the rumored Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei P11.

The resurrected brand, run by HMD Global, has been "super busy" planning for the Barcelona mobile conference, according to a cryptic tweet by Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas.

Sorry for radio silence. Been super busy planning #MWC2018 . Please expect it to be awesome 😎January 18, 2018

While no concrete details are divulged in terms of what we’ll actually see, taking a glimpse at some recent rumors might point us in the right direction.

The oft-rumored Nokia 9 is slated to release later this month alongside a revamped Nokia 8, though MWC 2018 may be our first opportunity to see them in the flesh. Nokia’s flagship efforts got off to a surprisingly good start, and rolling these phones out in more territories would be a good move.

New Nokia phones for days

Nokia phones made some big moves in 2017 by way of HMD Global, and its 2018 plans hint at a solid sophomore year.

In addition to the Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 (whew), the company may very well add the Nokia 1, Nokia 4 and Nokia 7 to its already-expansive lineup. If so, Nokia will cover the range between low-end to flagship in a more comprehensive manner than any other company.

Here's one more wildcard prediction: since last year's MWC saw the launch of the 2.5G New Nokia 3310, we may very well see a 4G update to this classic candybar-style cell phone. Yes, you could be playing Snake at 10Mbps in a matter of weeks.

How will you find out about new Nokia phones? We'll be at MWC 2018 at the end of next month to get the scoop on the company's self-described "awesome" plans – and all the other big smartphone launches of course. Will the event justify Sarvikas' excitement? Stay tuned to our MWC 2018 page for more.