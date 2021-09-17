Noise-cancelling headphones deals: grab these excellent cans for under $50 / £50

Great noise-cancelling headphones rarely come cheap, but these brilliant deals on the Plantronic Backbeat Go 810 prove that you don't have to break the bank to get a little peace and quiet when you're enjoying your music.

In the US, Walmart has slashed the price of the wireless headphones from $150 to just $47.99, saving you over $100 and nearly two thirds of the original cost.

Meanwhile, Amazon UK has cut the Backbeat Go 810 to £44.93, saving you just under £96 on the budget noise-cancelling headphones. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Plantronic Backbeat Go 810 prices in your region.)

For what you're spending, you really can't go wrong with the Plantronics Backbeat Go 810, which deliver premium features at a budget-friendly price.

Even at their launch price of $150 / £140, these cans were a bargain, and these deals put them into must-buy territory.

They come with active noise cancellation, which means you can block out the world around you so you can enjoy your music in relative peace; this ANC won't be as effective as that found with the Sony WH-1000XM4, but it should do the trick.

When we tested the Backbeat Go 810, we were impressed by their warm, well-balanced soundstage, and 22-hour battery life. They also feel much more robustly built than their low price might suggest – in other words, these cheap headphones won't fall apart after a couple of months of use.

