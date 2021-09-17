Trending

Noise-cancelling headphones deals: grab these excellent cans for under $50 / £50

Cheap noise-cancelling headphones just got cheaper

Great noise-cancelling headphones rarely come cheap, but these brilliant deals on the Plantronic Backbeat Go 810 prove that you don't have to break the bank to get a little peace and quiet when you're enjoying your music.

In the US, Walmart has slashed the price of the wireless headphones from $150 to just $47.99, saving you over $100 and nearly two thirds of the original cost. 

Meanwhile, Amazon UK has cut the Backbeat Go 810 to £44.93, saving you just under £96 on the budget noise-cancelling headphones. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Plantronic Backbeat Go 810 prices in your region.)

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deals

Plantronics Backbeat Go 810: $150 $47.99 at Walmart
Save $102 - This incredible deal sees these Plantronics noise-cancelling headphones reduced by over two thirds of the price. For your money you're getting 22 hours of battery life, a warm, balanced sound, and stylish design.View Deal

Plantronics Backbeat Go 810: £140 £44.93 at Amazon
Save £96 - while other color variants cost as much as £89, this incredible deal on the bone-white Plantronics Backbeat Go 810 could save you nearly £100. With ANC, a decent battery life, warm sound, and slick design, these wireless headphones are a bargain.View Deal

For what you're spending, you really can't go wrong with the Plantronics Backbeat Go 810, which deliver premium features at a budget-friendly price.

Even at their launch price of $150 / £140, these cans were a bargain, and these deals put them into must-buy territory. 

They come with active noise cancellation, which means you can block out the world around you so you can enjoy your music in relative peace; this ANC won't be as effective as that found with the Sony WH-1000XM4, but it should do the trick. 

When we tested the Backbeat Go 810, we were impressed by their warm, well-balanced soundstage, and 22-hour battery life. They also feel much more robustly built than their low price might suggest – in other words, these cheap headphones won't fall apart after a couple of months of use. 

Not in the US or UK? We've rounded up the best Plantronic Backbeat Go 810 prices in your region below:

