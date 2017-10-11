Newly announced Roku Express and Streaming Stick+ gets UK release date

After a couple of years of no new UK releases from Roku, the streaming box company has announced that its two newest products, the Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Express, will be coming to the UK on October 19th.

The Roku Express is the more basic of the two devices with 1080p streaming and a price point of £29.99. However, it's five times faster than last year's model of the same name which should help with getting to content as quickly as possible.

The Roku Streaming Stick+, meanwhile, offers support for 4K HDR content and is packed with a quad-core processor for £79.99.

Less love for the UK

It's nice to see some new Roku devices in the UK, as the company's 2016 lineup failed to make its way across the Atlantic.

The UK lineup has failed to see a refresh since the Roku 2 and Roku 3 were released, and has been left without any device capable of outputting at a 4K resolution.

With the improvements seen in the Smart TV space, however, we'd argue that streaming boxes are becoming less and less necessary. Regardless, it's good to see Roku keeping its lineup fresh with new functionality and features which will hopefully compete with the best streaming boxes out there.