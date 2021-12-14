New Xiaomi 12 Ultra renders show what that massive camera could look like

Audio player loading…

Leaks on the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series are trickling in quite frequently to reveal what the family of phones may have in store for us. The new lineup is expected to include many variants but the alleged Ultra model particularly piques our interest.

Recently, a bunch of protective cases for the entire Xiaomi 12 range leaked, revealing how the rear panel of the respective phones could look like. Among these leaked pictures, the protective case of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra caught our attention because of a big camera cutout and the absence of a secondary display.

The protective cases show a space for a giant camera module on the back with eight cutouts in total. The biggest one is circular and resides right in the middle of this giant module.

It is fair to surmise that other camera sensors will fit right inside the remaining cutouts. This is surprising, because the phone’s predecessor only had three rear cameras.

Our pick of the best Android phones

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S22

Our ranking of the best Xiaomi phones

Now LetsGoDigital, in collaboration with the graphic designer Technizo Concept, conceptualized the below renders of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra based on these leaked protective cases to give us an idea of what the device could look like when it appears.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The Dutch website has also shared a video that shows the speculated look of the front of the phone. It has imagined the smartphone in both white and black.

Take these renders with a pinch of salt as we're still unclear on the exact design, but this is the best look yet at what those protective cases suggest the Mi 12 series will eventually look like.

The exact specs of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra remain unknown, but the site claims that a reliable tipster named Teme was able to share the necessary details to make the render. The source also said the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could feature a 50MP wide-angle camera.

This could be the Samsung ISOCell GN5 image sensor that enables improved Dual Pixel Pro autofocus. It is the successor of the ISOCell GN2, which was used in the Mi 11 Ultra phone.

The secondary camera could be a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and the third could be a periscope telephoto zoom lens. Judging by the 11 Ultra, it will likely have 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 120x digital zoom.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Details on the fourth camera remain unknown at the moment. What appears to the right of the fourth camera is unknown as well. Other sensors to the right could feature dToF laser autofocus system. On the bottom there could be a triple LED flash as seen on Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra as well.

It is worth mentioning that the same tipster previously commented that Xiaomi has struck a deal with Leica. So, we believe the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could show the prowess of this partnership.

The concept renders also show a rounded display with a punch-hole cutout on the top-center of the screen. As per the site, it is possible to see a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with QHD Plus resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The site suspects the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could feature Harmon Kardon speakers for a high-quality sound experience. Other suspected specifications include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Android 12 and a powerful battery with 120W fast-charging tech.