New photos provide yet more evidence of iPhone 8 wireless charging

We’re fairly certain at this point that the iPhone 8 will support wireless charging, and if any more evidence were needed some newly leaked photos of wireless charging components provide it.

The images, shared by Zealer on Weibo (a Chinese microblogging site), show wireless charging circuitry that’s apparently going to be baked into the iPhone 8.

We say apparently because there’s really nothing in the images that obviously shows where these charging components are headed, but the source claims they’re for the iPhone 8.

On their own we’d say to take them with a huge pinch of salt, but this is far from the first time we’ve heard talk of wireless charging coming to Apple’s new phone.

Image 1 of 2 This image appears to show assembled inductive charging kits, likely headed for the iPhone 8 Image 2 of 2 Another image of iPhone 8 wireless charging components. Credit: Zealer/Weibo

Plenty more evidence where that came from

Among the more convincing evidence there’s mention of it in Apple’s HomePod software, and a comment about it from the CEO of one of Apple’s suppliers, while the rumored move to a glass design could also be in part to facilitate wireless charging.

Though while wireless charging is looking close to a sure thing there is some suggestion that it might be enabled after launch via a software update – so you might not be able to wirelessly charge from day one.

Even if that’s true though the iPhone 8 – and likely the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus - will need the hardware components built in, so these images could well be our first look at them.

Via MacRumors