Apple updates MacBook laptops

Apple has updated its range of MacBook laptops today. The revised models feature faster Intel Core 2 Duo processors, larger hard drives and 1GB of RAM as standard. Otherwise they go unchanged. Full specifications below:
Apple 2.0GHz MacBook (white) - £699
- 13.3-inch glossy widescreen 1280 x 800 display
- 2.0GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor
- 667MHz front-side bus
- 1GB of 667 MHz DDR2 SDRAM, expandable to 2GB
- 80GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor
- Slot-loading Combo (DVD-ROM/CD-RW) optical drive
- Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950
- Mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold separately)
- Built-in iSight video camera
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.0 EDR
- 2x USB 2.0 ports and 1x FireWire 400 port
- 1x audio line in and 1x audio line out port, each supporting both optical digital and analogue
- Scrolling TrackPad
- Infrared Apple Remote
- 60W MagSafe Power Adapter
Apple 2.16GHz MacBook (white) - £829
- 13.3-inch glossy widescreen 1280 x 800 display
- 2.16GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor
- 667MHz front-side bus
- 1GB of 667 MHz DDR2 SDRAM, expandable to 2GB
- 120GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor
- Slot-load 8x SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive
- Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950
- Mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold separately)
- Built-in iSight video camera
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.0 EDR
- 2x USB 2.0 ports and 1x FireWire 400 port
- 1x audio line in and 1x audio line out port, each supporting both optical digital and analogue
- Scrolling TrackPad
- Infrared Apple Remote
- 60W MagSafe Power Adapter
Apple 2.16GHz MacBook (black) - £949
- 13.3-inch glossy widescreen 1280 x 800 display
- 2.16GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor
- 667MHz front-side bus
- 1GB of 667 MHz DDR2 SDRAM, expandable to 2GB
- 160GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor
- Slot-load 8x SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive
- Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950
- Mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold separately)
- Built-in iSight video camera
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Built-in AirPort Extreme wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.0 EDR
- 2x USB 2.0 ports and 1x FireWire 400 port
- 1x audio line in and 1x audio line out port, each supporting both optical digital and analogue
- Scrolling TrackPad
- Infrared Apple Remote
- 60W MagSafe Power Adapter.
The MacBook also comes with several build-to-order options. One of which is the ability to upgrade the standard 120GB or 160GB 5400rpm hard drives to a 200GB 4200rpm one, Apple says.
All models ship with a suite of standard Apple software. This includes the latest version of the Mac OS X operation system and iLife '06 - Apple's suite of creativity apps such as GarageBand, iMovie HD, iPhoto, iTunes and iWeb.