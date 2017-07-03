Motorola's newest Moto Mod has a 360-degree camera on top

Motorola isn't done making new Moto Mods, as a spherical-view camera was launched by Motorola during a press event last month in Ghana, according to Techdroider.

The two-lens accessory, called the Moto 360 Camera Mod, allows users to capture their surroundings in full 360 without a complex multi-camera rig or awkwardly designed peripheral. It's said to be destined for phones in the company's Moto Z range.

Though the press event was the first sighting of the 360-degree camera Moto Mod, well-known and well-trusted leaker Evan Blass posted a high-resolution photo of the attachment today, which you can see here:

New Moto 360 Camera Mod, launched earlier in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/W3Agzm6QkOJuly 3, 2017

At first glance, Motorola's newest Mod is reminiscent of the upcoming Essential Phone's own 360-degree camera attachment. Similar to Motorola's approach with Moto Mods, the handset developed by Essential supports modular hardware add-ons.

No other details were revealed for the 360-degree camera Moto Mod, including price, release date and availability, but as the Mod-compatible Moto Z2 Play recently made its way to the US, it's probable Motorola's latest augmentation will soon follow suit.

We asked Motorola for more details on the Moto 360 Camera Mod but were told the company has "no further news to share about anything shown at this time." You can see the Mod's reveal in the video below - just skip ahead to minute 14:38: