Sony's gigantic Xperia Z4 Tablet Ultra to launch in early 2015?

Seems like a bigger Xperia tablet is on its way

When we first caught wind of the rumored Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet Ultra in mid December, we deemed it "unbelievable in all senses of the word," and yet here's another rumor that corroborates past claims.

Sony is planning to release the large tablet in the first half of 2015, reports DigiTimes.

The site doesn't name the Xperia Z4 Ultra specifically, but the specs it lists for this rumored slate - a 12.9-inch 3840 x 2400, 8-megapixel camera, Qualcomm chip, and 8.6mm thickness - match the Z4 Tablet Ultra specs that leaked previously.

The giant Sony tablet is already about to enter mass production, and it may surpass $1,000 (about £650, AU$1,230) in price, the site says.

Timed release

Sony may be hoping to get the Xperia Z4 Tablet Ultra out around the time Microsoft, Samsung and Apple release their own large slates, including the long-rumored iPad Pro.

And allegedly the big Sony tablet is being manufactured by the firm that makes Microsoft's and Apple's high-end tablets, Pegatron Technology.

Hopefully it will make an appearance at CES 2015, which is almost a guarantee if Sony is trying to launch it by next summer.