Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 set to be first Intel-powered Android slate

Intel may be about to muscle its way into the Android tablet market as reports surface that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 will sport an Atom processor.

We've already seen a handful of Android smartphones pack Intel's tech under the hood, with the Orange San Diego and Motorola Razr i producing impressive performance from single-core Atom chips.

Once again it's a benchmark result spotted by the guys over at SamMobile that has piqued our interest, with the GLBenchmark site stating that both the GT-P5200 and GT-P5210 variants (that's Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 3G to you) will pack a 1.6GHz dual-core Atom Z2560 processor.

It's what's on the inside that counts

In terms of that 10.1-inch display the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 screen is claimed to have a resolution of 1280 x 800 - so no full HD offering, which is a disappointment - plus the results reveal it will come running Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean.

If the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 - that's quite a mouthful - does go from fantasy to fiction than it will line up alongside the already announced Galaxy Tab 3 7.0, plus the rumoured Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 to complete a trio of new tablets for the Korean firm, and with sub-par specs you do really have to wonder how it will fare in the market.

Check out Samsung's

Your Mobile Life

to discover loads more about the infinite possibilities of the GALAXY S4, Note 8.0 and Note II

Benchmark results can be easily forged though, so we're approaching this one with caution and we'd be surprised if Samsung moved away from the ARM based chips its used in all its previous mobile devices.