Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 sales ban lifted in US

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 has been cleared for sale in the US.

US Judge Lucy Koh decided to dissolve the injunction barring it from sale after a weekend of deliberation.

Koh originally denied and vacated the request from Samsung, saying it was no longer under her jurisdiction as the Korean company had filed an appeal. However, last week it was deemed to be her call, as the matter was remanded to her by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

This means Samsung has been granted one of its post-trial requests.

Apple's request to hold off all judgement until all Rule 50 motions were argued was turned down. The ruling reads: "Even if Apple ultimately prevails on its post-trial motions, any permanent injunction would be prospective and not retroactive.

"Furthermore, the public has no interest in enjoining a non-infringing product, and thus any market disruption caused by dissolution would be insignificant compared to Samsung's interest in restoring its product to market."

The billion dollar payout

Koh was the judge presiding over the biggest court case in tech history. She decreed that Samsung was guilty of patent infringement, and ordered it to pay Apple $1 billion. Apple is now seeking a further $700 million, and is trying to have Samsung's products banned from sale.

The Galaxy Tab 10.1 is an old model, and has been succeeded by the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1. So having the ban lifted is small mercy.

Apple is back in court in London as well, arguing with Samsung that it shouldn't have to publicly admit that the Galaxy Tab didn't copy the iPad.

Apple has been ordered to place adverts in the UK media stating the Galaxy Tab didn't infringe its patents.

