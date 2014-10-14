iPad mini 3 looks set to be revealed alongside iPad Air 2

The iPad mini 3 could be here in a matter of days, but will much have changed?

We're fully expecting to see the iPad Air 2 at Apple's event on Thursday but there was some doubt as to whether we'd also see the iPad mini 3.

There have been comparatively few rumours about the slate and some of them have pointed to a release in 2015. But a new report from Mac Otakara gives us hope that we won't have to wait so long after all. According to the site the latest mini marvel will be making an appearance alongside the iPad Air 2 on October 16.

The site, which got its information from 'sources that can be trusted', doesn't say much about what to expect from the iPad mini 3, though it does mention that Touch ID is likely to feature.

Previous rumours have suggested that it will have the same form factor and display as the iPad mini 2, but that it might be slightly slimmer and in all likelihood will use an A8 processor.

Bigger slate, bigger change

That doesn't sound like much of a change, so let's hope there's more to it than that. And if not, at least theiPad Air 2 looks set for a bigger change, with a possible 2GB of RAM among other things.

Alongside the two new iPads, Mac Otakara claims that Apple might also change its Smart Cover and Smart Case line-up. Though if two new slates launch that will likely be little more than a footnote.