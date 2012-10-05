32GB Nexus 7 could ship Oct. 24

Look what we have here

Google's flagship Nexus 7 tablet has so far only been released in 8GB and 16GB iterations, but that could soon change.

A series of recent leaks all point to the same thing: a 32GB Nexus 7.

First, a snapshot on Thursday of an inventory screen from U.K.-based Carphone Warehouse listed the Asus-made Nexus 7 tablet in a 32GB flavor, alongside a Samsung Galaxy 2, though it provided no hint at a possible release date for either device.

Then, on Friday, the 32GB Nexus 7 began to pop up in all kinds of places, and one retailer even provided a tentative ship date.

An anonymous tip on Friday revealed to Droid-Life that at least one other retailer listed the 32GB Nexus 7 for sale, and this one came with an expected ship date: Oct. 24.

Following this revelation, Android Community reported that sending the 32GB Nexus 7's product number through Google produced multiple other listings for a 32GB version.

Most don't list a release date, though, simply stating "coming soon" or "out of stock."

To be fair, though, these listings could be old - back from before Google revealed there would only be 8GB and 16GB models - or they could be reactionary, created after the initial Carphone Warehouse leak on Thursday.

Carphone Warehouse strikes again

TechRadar has reached out to Google to find out if the Mountain View company has anything to add, but so far there's been no response.

This wouldn't be the first time Carphone Warehouse inadvertently leaked a new device; in August, for example, a black version of Samsung's Galaxy S3 was revealed in the same way.

The black Galaxy S3 was later confirmed by Samsung, and the same could happen with the 32GB Nexus 7.

If Google is going to announce a 32GB Nexus 7, they'd better do it fast, especially if it's really going to meet that Oct. 24 deadline.

Besides, Apple's iPad Mini could soon steal the tablet show, with invites to its announcement rumored to arrive next week.

Via Android Community