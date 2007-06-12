Creative announces X-Fi Xtreme Audio Notebook

Creative has announced the Sound Blaster X-Fi Xtreme Audio Notebook. It's an ExpressCard audio upgrade designed to add top-notch sound to the modern notebook PC.

It features award-winning Creative X-Fi technologies including X-Fi Crystalizer, which breathes life back into audio. It also restores the details and vibrancy lost during compression to MP3 and DivX. The notebook card includes Creative's X-Fi CMSS-3D as well. This expands stereo music and movie sound tracks into surround sound.

Creative says the notebook card provides a new level of performance in notebook audio. Especially when combined with PowerDVD for Dolby and DTS movies, or with EAX and OpenAL in games.

It also includes line level and digital optical inputs/outputs as well as microphone and headphone jacks. There's also the option to connect 5.1 or 7.1 surround speakers via the optional docking module.

Crystalize your sound

"Notebook users should not settle for basic notebook sound," said Darragh O'Toole at Creative Labs. "X-Fi CMSS-3D creates a virtual sound stage in the space around the listener, with voices centred in front and ambient sounds all around.

"People can now also enjoy cinematic DVD movie playback and surround sound even over headphones when they use PowerDVD featuring DTS and Dolby Digital-EX decoding," he added.