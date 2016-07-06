Asus flips its ever popular ZenBook into a hybrid laptop

Asus has just announced the availability of a new thin-and-light ZenBook convertible that boasts a solid amount of stamina on the battery front.

As the name suggests, the ZenBook Flip UX360CA uses a 360-degree hinge which allows you to 'flip' the display around so it's flat against the keyboard, allowing the device to be effectively used as a tablet. Or you can partially flip it (past 180-degrees) and use the screen in what's commonly referred to as 'stand' mode (see the image below).

There's an Intel Core M processor under the hood, which Asus claims gives the user a battery longevity of up to 10 hours on the go.

The notebook benefits from a premium all-aluminum chassis, and is 13.9mm thick weighing in at 2.9lbs (1.3kg).

You get a full HD (1920 x 1080 resolution) 13.3-inch IPS touchscreen, with 72% NTSC and full sRGB color coverage, and the Core M 6Y30 processor runs at a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz (with Turbo).

The CPU comes with integrated Intel HD Graphics 515, and there's 8GB of LPDDR3 1866MHz RAM on board.

Connectivity includes a USB-C port, plus a pair of USB 3.0 ports – one of which offers ASUS Charger+ tech for the rapid charging of supported devices – along with a micro-HDMI connector and an SDXC card reader. On the wireless front you get 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1.

The laptop also benefits from an MS Precision Touchpad which Asus promises delivers "super responsive" control, and it's worth noting that this ZenBook runs cool enough to dispense with the need for any fans, so it's a quiet-running hybrid.

The ZenBook Flip UX360CA is available now over in the US priced at $699 (around £540, AU$935) for the model with a 256GB SSD, or $799 (around £620, AU$1070) for the version with 512GB of storage.