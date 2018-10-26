Microsoft quizzes Windows 10 users on why they use Chrome (rather than Edge)

We know that the Edge browser is struggling – more on that later – but it seems that Microsoft is resorting to fresh tactics to boost user numbers, by (indirectly) checking up on why folks prefer the most-used browser, Google’s Chrome, rather than Windows 10’s own integrated effort.

As spotted by Italian tech site HTNovo, the Feedback Hub app – which is built into Windows 10 to elicit feedback from the user base, particularly testers – recently popped up a notification asking (roughly translated): ‘Is it likely that you’ll recommend the Google Chrome web browser to a friend or colleague?’

The user in question was, obviously enough, surfing the web with Chrome rather than employing Edge.

So it seems Microsoft wants to explore the reasons why Windows 10 users are picking Chrome for their web browsing, presumably with a view to bolstering Edge to better rival the top dog browser.

Message from Microsoft

It’s no secret that Microsoft is trying to push Edge, and it has traditionally trumpeted its tight security, as well as pulling off little tricks like earlier this year, when the company trialed having links from Windows Mail messages automatically opened in Edge (with the preview version of Windows 10).

As mentioned at the outset, Edge is really struggling these days, with recent figures showing Google’s Chrome has captured two-thirds of the desktop browser market, whereas Microsoft’s rival has around 4% of users.

But the worst of it is that Edge is actually dropping market share rather than making any kind of slow gains, which must be a massive worry for Microsoft – in those recent figures from Statcounter, Windows 10’s browser actually fell behind Apple’s Safari.

It’s certain, then, that Microsoft needs to take action, although badgering Windows 10 users about why they go with rivals may not be the most wise or productive way to go about this.

Via MS Power User