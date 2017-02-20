Metal-clad HTC One X10 gets caught on camera

It looks like HTC’s next handset may not be the HTC 11, as a metal mid-ranger believed to be called the HTC One X10 has just leaked in a couple of images.

The pictures, leaked on Weibo, show a metal unibody, sizeable screen with navigation keys below it, fingerprint scanner on the back and a dual-LED flash for the rear camera. You can also see the X10 name in the images, suggesting that’s likely to be what it will launch under.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of the HTC One X10 either, with a leak back in December suggesting it would arrive with a 5.5-inch 1080 x 1920 screen, 3GB of RAM, a 13MP rear camera and a MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core chipset, which would make for mid-range specs.

Image 1 of 2 Credit: Weibo Image 2 of 2 Credit: Weibo

Same phone, different design

The original leak also suggested a price of ¥2,000 (around $290/£230/AU$400), though it was accompanied by renders that look nothing like the photo leak we’re seeing today, so all those details need to be taken with a huge pinch of salt.

We may know the truth soon though, as it’s possible HTC will show the One X10 off at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) next week, given that the HTC 11 isn’t likely to arrive for another few months.

And even if these specs prove to be wrong, it’s sure to be at least a mid-range handset, since HTC is apparently done with low-end phones for now.