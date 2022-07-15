MacBook Air M2 is out now, and those who pre-ordered are gloating on social media

The MacBook Air M2 is pretty popular online

Screenshots from WWDC 2022
The MacBook Air M2 has finally arrived in the hands of those who preordered it, at least those who weren't hit with pre-order delays. And so far the reception has been pretty positive, with owners taking to social media and showing off their new laptops in some gorgeous photos.

There are major differences between the old M1 Macbook Air compared to the new M2 MacBook Air, including the loss of the iconic wedge design, increased screen and keyboard size, and other quality of life changes.

It seems that what impressed new buyers most is the stunning colors and sleeker design of the laptop, which admittedly makes it extremely photogenic.

You can see the larger and brighter screen, and how the M2 is somehow even thinner yet still has a nice build. Our comparison between the old M1 versus the new M2 shows this off even better.

Of course not everyone is solely focused on the outside – there have been posts showing the inner workings of the machine, too, including features that even Apple hasn’t discussed.

And there are criticisms, too, including one where someone pointed out that the charging port was already scuffed after a single use, and another that complained the trackpad doesn’t have that same click sound as the M1. 

But regardless, it seems to be a good time for Mac users. You can read a full breakdown in our Apple MacBook Air M2 review, in which we found the latest model to be a great redesign if not as great as the M1 version.

