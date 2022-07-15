MacBook Air M2 is out now, and those who pre-ordered are gloating on social media

Audio player loading…

The MacBook Air M2 has finally arrived in the hands of those who preordered it, at least those who weren't hit with pre-order delays. And so far the reception has been pretty positive, with owners taking to social media and showing off their new laptops in some gorgeous photos.

There are major differences between the old M1 Macbook Air compared to the new M2 MacBook Air, including the loss of the iconic wedge design, increased screen and keyboard size, and other quality of life changes.

It seems that what impressed new buyers most is the stunning colors and sleeker design of the laptop, which admittedly makes it extremely photogenic.

Just got the new M2 MacBook Air. And the Midnight color should have been called blue. pic.twitter.com/UEeQh5oRRJJuly 15, 2022 See more

My M2 MacBook Air arrived today! The Starlight colour is so beautiful in person 😭 pic.twitter.com/EmWNBcP6HRJuly 15, 2022 See more

The M2 MacBook Air does indeed look good pic.twitter.com/SYVeJOPTG6July 14, 2022 See more

You can see the larger and brighter screen, and how the M2 is somehow even thinner yet still has a nice build. Our comparison between the old M1 versus the new M2 shows this off even better.

Of course not everyone is solely focused on the outside – there have been posts showing the inner workings of the machine, too, including features that even Apple hasn’t discussed.

Single NAND SSD chip visually confirmed on the base M2 MacBook Air. Teardown video incoming on Max Tech YouTube. Stay tuned and subscribe! pic.twitter.com/efoO4y0GVTJuly 15, 2022 See more

BREAKING: Apple's M2 MacBook Air packs their U1 Ultrawideband chip right on the new logic board. Apple never mentioned this anywhere in the tech specs.This will be used for Apple's future Ultrawideband ecosystem, potentially supporting Lossless audio on AirPods Pro 2. (maybe) pic.twitter.com/cCedtsC7eGJuly 15, 2022 See more

NEW images show the internals of the M2 MacBook Air 😳💻(via @9to5mac / @MaxWinebach) pic.twitter.com/kNMFHifVy6July 13, 2022 See more

And there are criticisms, too, including one where someone pointed out that the charging port was already scuffed after a single use, and another that complained the trackpad doesn’t have that same click sound as the M1.

The M2 MacBook Air looks more stunning that I thought! Sadly, the new midnight color does scuff super easily. That’s the USB-C port after literally 1 use. pic.twitter.com/zG2TssMHrfJuly 15, 2022 See more

I’m gonna say it… the M2 MacBook Air’s trackpad click ain’t great. pic.twitter.com/45CQTNUfhOJuly 15, 2022 See more