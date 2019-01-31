Lumix S1R and Lumix S1 specs and prices leaked

With an official announcement expected imminently, core specs and prices for the full-frame Lumix S1R and S1 have been leaked online.

The Lumix S1R will be Panasonic's flagship full-frame model, and will feature a 47.3MP sensor without a low-pass filter. As we've reported, it will also have a high-resolution photo mode that captures 187MP (16,736 x 11,168 pixels) images.

The ISO has an extended range of 50-51,200 (with a native ISO ceiling of 25,600), while supporting this is a 5-axis image stabilization system with up to 5.5 steps and the ability to shoot 4K video at up to 60/50p.

Burst shooting tops out at 9fps, but for continuous AF this is capped at 6fps, and as it's a Panasonic camera there's also a 6K photo mode that sees 30fps shooting, and a 4K photo mode at 60fps.

The viewfinder looks like it will have the highest resolution of any camera out there, at 5.76 million dots, while rumors suggest that the magnification can be adjusted from 0.78x to 0.74x or 0.7x – although we can't work out why you'd want to reduce the magnification. There's also a movable rear display (we're assuming this will offer touchscreen functionality) with a 2.1-million dot resolution.

Weighing in at 898g and measuring 148.9 x 110.0 x 96.7mm, the Lumix S1R will be priced at £3,399 (about $4,370 or AU$6,150), or £4,199 (about $5,400 or AU$7,600) with the standard zoom kit lens.

Lumix S1 spec and prices

The Lumix S1 has a 24.2MP sensor, and like the S1R has a high-resolution mode, which in this case can produce 96MP (12,000 x 8,000 pixels) images. The ISO range is a bit broader than the S1R's, thanks no doubt to the less densely populated sensor, with an expanded range running from ISO50 to 204,800 (the maximum standard ISO is 51,200).

The body-only price is expected to be £2,199 (about $2,830 or AU$3,970), while the standard zoom kit will be £2,999 (about $3,850 or AU$5,420).