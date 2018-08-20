Looks like Amazon finally has ended the Kindle Voyage's...voyage

Amazon's previously top-end, high-spec Kindle Voyage has now disappeared from the official retailer's site, so now you can only buy refurbished versions of the premium reader.

The website notes the "item is only available from third-party sellers" plus the retailer has told TechCrunch “that customer response to Kindle Voyage has been incredibly positive and we’ve sold out.”

Exactly what that means for the Kindle Voyage line remains to be seen. It may be the company is readying itself for a new version of the ereader to be released so is selling through the last of its stock.

It's perhaps just as likely the company has decided to drop the line of ereaders from its collection of Kindle devices, seeing as it's since been superseded by the Kindle Oasis .

The Voyage is complete

Currently the lineup of ereaders in price order from the company are the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Voyage and Kindle Oasis.

The Kindle Voyage was introduced in 2014 as the high-spec bookworm-friendly device, but it has always felt odd to keep it around since the even higher-end Kindle Oasis was introduced in 2016.

The Kindle Voyage has arguably been redundant in the range since the end of 2016 when the Oasis came to market, and the fact we're on generation 2 of the Oasis product it feels like the company is ultimately focusing on that range in the future.

If you're desperate to get a Kindle Voyage before this iteration at least is properly discontinued, you'll have to head over to some third-party retailers to find it.