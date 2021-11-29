Cyber Monday deals 2021 live blog - all the best offers this morning

Refresh

Sometimes technology goes too far While our main aim here is to bring you only the very best deals we come across, weird and wonderful items always seem to emerge from previously unseen parts of the internet for Cyber Monday. So just take a look at this ruddy great big thing. Like something straight out of Tron or that space station bit in Wall-E, this aggressively garish Bluetooth massage chair is part of Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. A $320 saving sounds pretty good, right? Well, not when it's still almost $900. Safe to say, it hasn't gone down well in the TechRadar slack channel. One writer captures what's so wrong about it perfectly with: "get the claustrophobic experience of being crammed onto a long haul flight in your own home". We also love how the description says 'easy to use at home and in the office'. What? How? I'm sorry my working environment isn't the bloody Enterprise. (Image credit: Bilitok)

A great price for my favorite PS5 exclusive I get why some folks hate it, but I think Returnal is bloody brilliant. It's a bastard-hard third-person shooter from Housemarque - the creators of some of the best modern arcade-style shooters we've seen in recent years such as Resogun, Alienation and Nex Machina. Imagine the frenetic and frantic gunplay of those classics but brought into a fully 3D, diverse and mystifying alien world that you must explore to uncover its secrets. It feels so good to play, thanks in part to the haptic feedback that's provided through the PS5's DualSense controller with every blast of energy, every footstep and even every drop of rain. I feel like I've seen everything this game has to offer but still go back to it for another run every now and then just because it's such a blast to play. So, if you've been put off by the high price point, now's the time to buy while it's discounted to $49.94 in the US and £39.99 in the UK. (Image credit: Sony)

Is there anything this Ninja Foodi cannot do? Ever since joining TechRadar all I've heard is people sing the praises of an air fryer. Even more so when they're made by Ninja. And now the extremely comprehensive Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer is down to $118.99 for Cyber Monday. That's over $80 off a kitchen appliance that can...take deep breath here...pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt (wow, really?), sear or sauté, air fry crisp, bake, roast, broil and dehydrate. Oh, and if you're a bit late to dinner for whatever reason (perhaps partaking in more Cyber Monday deals) it can keep food warm inside the pot, too. With a 6.5-quart capacity, it'll fit a lot of food in at once. Talk about multi-tasking.

PS Plus is now at its cheapest price for Cyber Monday Black Friday and Cyber Monday is always the best time to renew your PS Plus membership. Without fail, Sony offers the biggest price cut on its gaming subscription service when the November sales get underway so it really is worth waiting. Where are these best prices I hear you cry? Well, you can get an extra 12-months at Amazon US for $39.99. It's even better in the UK as you can go to ShopTo and use the code 'EXTRATEN' to save an additional 10% on the sale price, bringing it just under £30. Even if you've got six months left in the bank, you should consider getting more time now as it likely won't be cheaper until Sony's completely made up Days of Play holiday, which usually takes place in May. Free games coming next month include the not-so-hot Godfall on PS5, plus the PS4 versions of Dark Souls-wannabe Mortal Shell and silly action-adventure Lego DC Super-Villains. (Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday's most popular deal We've seen that the Amazon Echo Dot is this year's most popular Cyber Monday deal. Like, really, really popular. In fact, it's so popular that if you try to order the smart speaker from Amazon in the US you'll have to wait until January next year for it to be dispatched. Yep, that's January 2022. The good news is it's still available for $29.99 at Best Buy. Folks in the UK can still pick one up from Amazon for £28.99 for delivery in time for Christmas. That means you'll get it in time to bark random questions at and order all sorts of rubbish after one too many brandys. (Image credit: Future)