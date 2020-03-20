LG OLED TV deals with the latest features slashed to their lowest prices this week

The time for an upgrade is right now, thanks to our roundup of the best OLED TV deals this week - bag yourself a top of the line display for way less than you would think. That's right, we've got some premium displays here that could save you upwards of $700 / £1000 for a cheap OLED TV that will fit into any living room.

We've got cheap OLED TV deals for all price points here, but they start in the US this week at just $1296.99 for a 55-inch LG B9 model. If you're in the UK, don't worry we didn't leave you out, because we're seeing prices start with this LG B8 OLED TV at an all-time low £999. If you want to move up the scale to find the really premium stuff then we've got you covered - scroll down to see some of the biggest screens with the latest and most powerful features on board. We've included something for everyone with these cheap OLED TV deals, so whether you're looking for your centerpiece or just something for the bedroom, you'll find it here.

It's safe to say these TVs are the best of the best. OLED TVs are known for their powerful, high-contrast picture quality, achieved through using pixels that each emit their own light, rather than relying on a backlight to display an image - like regular LED models. Not only are LG OLED TVs some of the most visually spectacular displays you'll find on the market, but LG has also been leading the way in OLED TV deals recently as well.

Such high-end displays obviously carry the price tags to match, so if you're a little taken aback by those costs, you might want to take a look at the QLED TV deals we're featuring further down the page. You'll find prices starting at $697.99 in the US, with UK offers beginning at £499.

OLED TV deals in the US

LG B9PUA 55-inch 4K UHD OLED TV | $1,999 $1,296.99 at Walmart

Save $700 with this LG B9 OLED TV deal, offering a fantastic display for a low price this weekend. You're picking up LG's latest-gen a7 Intelligent Processor as well as full Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. The B9 comes in much cheaper than the C9 model, and offers nearly identical image quality. Sure, you're picking up a slightly less powerful processor but the difference will only be noticeable for true display aficionados.

LG C9 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED TV | $1,999.99 $1,496.99 at Walmart

The LG C9 is one of the most popular OLED TVs on the market, with an all-round quality that carries its premium price tag well. You're keeping all the features of the B9 above but boosting your processor's capabilities slightly for improved upscaling and color. This is an OLED TV deal for those looking to upgrade their existing OLED or if you want the best value straight from the off.



LG C9 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED TV | $2,299 $1,899 at Newegg

If you like the look of the C9 model but you're after more screen real estate, this 65-inch model is at a steal of a price on Newegg right now. This is the cheapest price we've found anywhere for the larger version, with a fantastic $400 saving.

OLED TV deals in the UK

LG B8SLC 55-inch 4K OLED TV | £1,485 £999 at Crampton & Moore

This B8 model comes in cheapest this weekend, with a price tag under £1,000. You're getting an a7 intelligent processor, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision, which all give this TV a great picture at a fair price. You're not picking up the latest tech, but if this is your first foray into the world of OLED TV deals, you might want to check out this cheap price. PRC Direct is also currently throwing in a free LG SJ3 Soundbar and two Blu-rays of your choice for £1,079.

LG B8SLC 55-inch 4K OLED TV | £1,799 £1,079 at PRC Direct

You'll get a massive £130 of free gifts with this deal - a free LG SJ3 Soundbar and 2 Blu-Rays of your choice, not bad we say. You'll also get a fully capable TV which features an a7 intelligent processor, HDR 10 and Dolby vision, which all give this TV a great picture at a fair price.View Deal

LG B9PLA 65-inch 4K OLED TV | £2,799 £1,699 at Currys

Thanks to Currys you can now save £1000 and score yourself a luxury television at a comparatively reasonable price. If that saving wasn't enough, you'll also be getting an a7 intelligent processor, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Atmos, and full smart assistant integration - great stuff all around.



LG C9PLA 65-inch 4K OLED TV | £3,299 £1,999 at PRC Direct

Want more of that excellent display quality? You need a bigger screen. This 65-inch is sure to impress with all the premium viewing features and upscaling you could ask for in a powerful television. You'll find it for under £2,000 in the latest OLED TV deals, as well as a five-year guarantee from PRC Direct.

Cheap QLED TV deals

If those OLED TV deals are still looking a little pricey, you might find better luck with a Samsung QLED. QLEDs still rely on LED backlights rather than having individual pixels transmitting their own light, but they offer an extra layer of quality in their quantum dot color panels placed over the existing LED display. The result isn't as mind-blowing as an OLED, but it still offers a competitive advantage of a standard 4K TV. We've spotted some fantastic QLED TV deals in both the US and the UK this weekend.

QLED TV deals in the US

Samsung QN49Q60R 49-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED TV | $797 $697.99 at Walmart

This 49-inch model of the Samsung Q60 QLED TV offers a cheaper alternative to the more premium OLED TV deals on offer. You're still getting fantastic display quality with all the extra features you'd expect in a trusted Samsung TV model, and saving $100 at Walmart this week.

Samsung QN55Q60R 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED TV | $1,199.99 $897.99 at Walmart

This 55-inch Samsung QLED model sits at a higher picture quality than a standard 4K TV, but still keeps the price tag away from that OLED premium. This is the 2019 version, so you're getting the latest quantum processing technology and HDR 4x for extra color tuning and clarity.

QLED TV deals in the UK

Samsung QE43Q60RATXXU 43-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED TV | £599 £499 at Currys

This QLED TV comes in under £500 at Currys this week. That's a fantastic price for Samsung's premium range of televisions. You're grabbing a 2400 PQI display with intelligent upscaling through a Quantum Processor 4K, plus a range of smart TV apps in an easily navigable interface.

Samsung QLED QE55Q60RA 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED TV | £799 £709 at AO

You're only saving £90 on this QLED TV deal, but you're still picking an excellent 55-inch TV for a great price this week. If you're looking for something a little larger but don't want to break the bank, this Samsung model may be the perfect fit.

Fancy taking a look at some other brands? We're always keeping an eye on the best OLED TV deals around, but if you're looking for something a little cheaper you'll also find plenty of 4K TV deals available right now.